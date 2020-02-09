Kylie Jenner provides a glimpse inside friend Malika's incredible bear-themed baby shower

While some expectant mothers choose not to have a baby shower, others go all out with their celebrations. Kylie Jenner and her sister Khloe Kardashian shared several snaps inside their friend Malika's party, and it definitely falls into the latter category! From the life-sized bears to the decadent treats, take a peek inside the actress' bear-themed bash at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills…

Alongside several photos of the party, mother-of-one Kylie wrote: "The most beautiful baby shower for the most beautiful pregnant woman inside & out! @malika." One of the pictures shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wearing a knitted cream dress from Bottega Veneta and square-fronted tan heels as she sat on a white seat shaped like a bear.

It appears her neutral outfit matched the colour scheme at the event, with brown and cream balloon arches decorating the hallways and mother-to-be Malika rocking a similar cream strappy dress. In one video, Kylie also showed off her mother Kris Jenner's glamorous outfit, which featured a trench coat and knee-high cream boots, finishing off her look with fluffy bear ears. Adding a splash of colour to the room was the greenery which had been cleverly sculpted into a bear, and it provided the perfect backdrop for some of the photos.

READ: Kylie Jenner shares new photo inside daughter Stormi's bedroom

It's safe to say the event was not short of delicious sweet treats, ranging from caramel popcorn packets adorned with little bear faces and the words 'ready to pop', to the mini ice-cream snacks and even the bear-shaped glasses holding 'beary sweet tea.' But the real pièce de résistance had to be the five-tiered cake, which was decorated with gold and silver balloons and continued the cuddly animal theme. The creation even had a brown bear holding up the top tier - it looks too good to eat. For those looking for a more unusual snack, there was also a cereal station offering fruit loops and lucky charms with carafes of milk at the side in a nod to Malika's cereal cravings throughout her pregnancy. I'm sure most mothers would agree there are worse foods to crave!

The 36-year-old actress is expecting a little boy with OT Genasis. "All of you know how much I've wanted this baby," Malika said in an emotional speech. "The whole reason I wanted a baby shower filled with women is because it is you women that have helped me get through this pregnancy."

EXCLUSIVE: Raul Jimenez and girlfriend Daniela Basso expecting first baby