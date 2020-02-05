Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi has the best life! On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her little girl's bedroom, and it really is the cutest. The photo was of Stormi's bed, which was covered in fluffy pink and grey cushions, and had a collection of Disney dolls lined up on it. These comprised of Minnie Mouse and several Frozen characters, including Elsa and Olaf. In the caption, Kylie wrote: "Our little friends." This isn't the first time that the Lip Kits founder has shared a photo of Stormi's room. In January, she posted a picture of her daughter's book shelf, which was filled with books, yet more Disney dolls, and building blocks spelling out Stormi's name and age.

Watch Stormi Webster have fun at her Stormi World party

Kylie Jenner shared a new photo inside Stormi's bedroom

Stormi is one lucky little girl, and recently celebrated her second birthday with a theme park-themed party. Following on from last year, Kylie hosted an epic Stormi World 2 celebration for her daughter, complete with fun fair rides, a shop selling merchandise in Stormi's name, and a Frozen and Trolls area – two of the toddler's favourite films.

MORE: Kylie Jenner reveals how she's protecting daughter Stormi in new interview

Kylie and Travis Scott with daughter Stormi at her birthday party

Kylie shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott, who was also at the event, and although they are no longer together, they have remained the best of friends. The beauty mogul spoke about their relationship in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the publication: "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

READ: How Princess Charlotte is following in Kate Middleton's footsteps

Stormi's bedroom even has personalised building blocks

In the interview, Kylie spoke about raising her little girl in the public eye, and her desire to ensure that Stormi knows just how lucky they are. She said of Stormi's upbringing: "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don’t look!'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.