Premier League footballer Raul Jimenez and his girlfriend Daniela Basso have announced they are expecting their first child in an exclusive at-home photoshoot with HELLO!. The Mexican-born footballer, signed to Wolverhampton Wanderers, has scored 20 goals this season, and reveals in his interview with HELLO!: "Since I found out the good news in November, I've been scoring more goals."

He adds: "Now our lives are going to change a lot and in such a good way. Soon we will be a family of five – Daniela, me, our two dogs Dobby and Agua, and our new baby – and I couldn't be happier." The baby is due in July. "I'm so excited about the baby and that I'm going to be a father," he adds.

The couple's baby is due in July

And Daniela – the star of a Mexican TV drama - tells HELLO! that it was Raul who became broody first. "During the World Cup in Russia in 2018, Raul saw his friends with their babies, and told me, 'By the next World Cup I want to have children so that they can watch me play,'" she recalls.

And the striker says that marriage is definitely on the cards for the couple. "After the baby's born, we'll settle down into our new routine and then we'll think about marriage," he says. "I believe in a love that lasts forever, that when you're with the right person and you're in love, you can do anything."

Raul is signed to Wolverhampton Wanderers

He also tells how he is brimming with pride when he hears fans singing 'He's the best in the world and he comes from Mexico' when he's playing on the pitch. "It gives me a great feeling that every player wants to achieve," he says. "The supporters like me and I like them."

See the full feature with Raul and Daniela in HELLO! Magazine out February 10.

