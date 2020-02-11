Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev inspire fans after completing baby first aid course

Rachel Riley has inspired her fans to brush-up on their first aid after revealing she and husband Pasha Kovalev have completed a course following their birth of their daughter Maven. The former Strictly Come Dancing stars made sure they are both well prepared to deal with any dangers should the unthinkable happen to their little girl. Sharing a series of photos of their morning at a centre in Chelsea with Maven, Rachel wrote on Tuesday: "Just had a full 2 hour baby first aid course that we really hope we’ll never have to use! CPR, burns, poisons, bashes, gashes and rashes all covered. Big thanks to Gigi @daisy.firstaid.chelsea for making it clear and easy even for those of us with baby brain! Just made a donation to @meningitis_now to pay if forward, thank you Gigi!"

WATCH: See Rachel Riley volunteering during her pregnancy

Rachel's followers praised her and Pasha's decision to be prepared for the worst, with one commenting: "Great idea, what a cutie your daughter is, looks like her daddy." Another said: "Better to be prepared and not need it than to need it and not have/know how to use it," while a third added: "What sensible parents!" And a fourth agreed that the course can certainly be a life-saver, writing: "Best thing I ever did. My little boy started choking and I stayed completely calm and dislodged the blockage. All those around me were panicking and my training saved him."

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev completed a baby first aid course

MORE: Rachel Riley shares gorgeous new photos of baby Maven on winter walk

Rachel and Pasha welcomed their first child in December, two weeks after her due date. Sharing a sweet photo of the new family-of-three on Instagram, the TV star wrote: "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance," the Countdown presenter tweeted on Wednesday morning. "Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4."

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev welcomed Maven in December

STORY: Rachel Riley hints at baby number two - and she already has the best name lined up

However, little Maven's arrival into the world was quite the surprise for the couple. "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn't get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time," the new mum added. "She's absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.