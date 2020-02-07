Rachel Riley shared the sweetest photos of her baby daughter Maven after they went out for a walk in the park on Thursday, and revealed she is "loving" being a mum. The Countdown star revealed the pram is the only place the newborn will sleep other than on herself or her husband, former Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev, and Maven looked super cosy bundled up in a pink snowsuit and blankets as she napped on their walk.

"Park life! Loving it," Rachel captioned two photos of herself pushing the pram through the park, wrapped up in a black coat, boots and a bobble hat. She also revealed that she had been receiving "almost as many compliments on the pram as we do the baby", and we can see why!

Rachel Riley shared sweet photos as she went for a walk with her daughter Maven

Rachel's baby girl was sleeping in a black pram adorned with a pretty floral print on the canopy, which was a generous gift from Cybex. The former Strictly contestant revealed they also had the matching car seat, and had made a donation to a children's charity to "pay it forward" after receiving the new baby essentials for free.

The proud mum shared a close-up photo of her daughter

The colourful car seat is part of Cybex's Spring Blossom collection, and the dark pram carrycot that Rachel has is still available at Harrods for £429.95. It is also available in a light colourway, and the department store also has a matching stroller seat, which promises to see babies through from newborn to 17kg in weight, and costs £329.95.

Rachel appears to be enjoying motherhood after welcoming her baby girl in December. However, little Maven's arrival into the world was quite the surprise for the couple. "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn't get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time," the new mum revealed as she announced her daughter's arrival. "She's absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."

