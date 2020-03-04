Dermot O'Leary and pregnant wife Dee Koppang share gorgeous new print of their growing family The couple are expecting their first child together

Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang are already being inundated with gifts ahead of their baby's arrival. Just weeks after announcing their happy news, the couple have received a gorgeous print of three cats, depicting their future together. The words, "Congratulations to the Koppang O'Leary clan," was inscribed across the image. "Thanks @nick.easty big love," Dermot wrote alongside a screenshot, while Dee remarked: "LOVE this @nick.easty... Thank you! #tototheninjacat."

Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang posted this snap

This is set to be the first child for Dermot and Dee, who have been married since 2012. The lovebirds confirmed Dee's pregnancy on 1 February. "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary...," they wrote on Instagram. The couple also shared a snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message, which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

Dermot, 46, has been in a relationship with TV and film producer Dee, 41, for 18 years. The pair married in September 2012 at St Mary's Church in Chiddingstone, Kent, before hosting a reception at nearby Chiddingstone Castle. Three years after tying the knot, Dermot admitted that he "definitely" wanted children, but he wasn't sure then was the right time for him and Dee. "I definitely want kids, but I've got a very busy wife with a very busy life," he told Fabulous magazine. "It's not fair for me to say, 'I want kids now'. I do want kids with my wife, but I want them when we both think it's the right thing to happen."

The couple have been married since 2012

Last year, Dermot opened up about their marriage and how they have managed to avoid their relationship being very public. "Oh god no, that's my idea of hell," he told Fabulous magazine when asked about maintaining a low-profile with his wife. "But at the same time I don't want to hide my wife away! So I'm never going to turn down an invite for something really cool. Some mates of mine, largely in music, have almost become prisoners in their own homes. You can't live like that."

