Rachel Riley has received the most heartwarming gift for her baby daughter Maven - a gorgeous piece of artwork with an owl and lion painted on. Taking to her Twitter page to share a snap of her little girl posing alongside the painting, the Countdown star wrote: "Huge thanks to the lovely people of @LabourAgainstAS for this gorgeous, thoughtful gift for our little one! An owl for Maven (who understands) and a lioness for Aria, it's on our wall already. Painting by Mina Kupfermann. Commissioned by @LabourAgainstAS & supporters."

Rachel Riley shared this lovely snap of the gift

Rachel and her husband Pasha Kovalev became first-time parents in December. At the time of the announcement, the couple revealed little Maven's arrival into the world was quite the surprise. "After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn't get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary's midwives rushing over to be with us just in time," the new mum said. "She's absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love."

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec reveals Pasha Kovalev is returning to the dancefloor

WATCH: Rachel Riley does volunteering ahead of giving birth

Meanwhile, Rachel has wasted no time in rushing back to work as she has already started filming Countdown following her pregnancy. Last week, the TV star delighted fans after she shared a snap with her two-month-old tot and Pasha posing in front of the iconic letter-board, which spelt out words "Maven Aria" and her birthdate "15 December 2019".

MORE: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev take baby Maven to a very special place

In the caption, she gushed: "First block back at work done and dusted and I can still sum post-baby... phew!" Clearly relishing motherhood, she added: "Mave was busy melting hearts and Pash is a hero. The eternal on-screen pregnancy has just a month to go! Now back to family time for us, we're really loving it #newbaby #proudparents."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.