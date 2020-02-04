Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang pens heartfelt message after confirming baby news

Following her pregnancy announcement on Saturday, Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang has penned a heartfelt thank you to her Instagram followers for their well-wishes. Sharing a snap from the red carpet at a pre-BAFTAs party, the first-time mum-to-be wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news... It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey."

Dee Koppang shared this snap on social media

She added: "Hang on in there. Sending love. PS. This was us 10 minutes after dropping our news. #Bafta." This is set to be the first child for Dermot and Dee, who have been married since 2012. At the time of the announcement, the happy couple gushed: "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary..." They shared a snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message, which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

MORE: Look back at Dermot O'Leary's wedding to Dee Koppang

Dermot O'Leary and Dee are expecting their first child

Dermot, 46, has been in a relationship with TV and film producer Dee for 18 years. The couple wed in September 2012 at St Mary's Church in Chiddingstone, Kent, before hosting a reception at nearby Chiddingstone Castle. Three years after tying the knot, Dermot admitted that he "definitely" wanted children, but he wasn't sure then was the right time for him and Dee. "I definitely want kids, but I've got a very busy wife with a very busy life," he told Fabulous magazine. "It's not fair for me to say, 'I want kids now'. I do want kids with my wife, but I want them when we both think it's the right thing to happen."

MORE: Alex Jones shares adorable photo with baby Kit after returning home from work

Last year, Dermot opened up about their marriage and how they have managed to avoid their relationship being very public. "Oh god no, that's my idea of hell," he told Fabulous magazine when asked about maintaining a low-profile with his wife. "But at the same time I don't want to hide my wife away! So I'm never going to turn down an invite for something really cool. Some mates of mine, largely in music, have almost become prisoners in their own homes. You can't live like that." He added: "It's about the neighbourhood you live in. If you embrace the greengrocers, the local store, the dry cleaners, you just become a face and part of a community. And that’s how you have a normal life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.