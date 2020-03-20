With news that GCSEs and A-Levels have been cancelled this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Fearne Cotton has paid a touching tribute to her stepson Arthur, 18, who will no longer sit the exams despite his "hard work". Sharing a photo on Instagram of him, stepdaughter Lola, 14, and her two biological children with husband Jesse Wood, Fearne wrote: "So much love to my bloody lovely step son Arthur and all of his mates who have worked so hard for their A levels. To anyone out there who has put huge amounts of effort into GCSE and A level study and now feels completely confused as to what lies ahead, I hope you’re O.K. Let’s hope some clarity is offered up soon. Love to you all."

Before Fearne and Jesse, son of Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood, had their own children – Rex, seven, and Honey, four – Fearne took on the role of stepmum to Lola and Arthur soon after meeting her now-husband in Ibiza in 2011. The TV star previously revealed that being a stepmum taught her a lot about coping with family life before she had children of her own. "It doesn’t necessarily prepare you for having your own kids, but it prepares you for an element of parenthood which is about time management and learning how to keep your relationship afloat within family life," she told GoodtoKnow in 2018.

Fearne added: "It is important you keep things rolling and you stay on-board with your partner - and that you still have fun as a couple, and that you feel comfortable and treat each other kindly. Step-parenthood was a good initiation into that because you know you’ve got lunches to make for school or school uniforms to wash, or car journeys to take them on to clubs at the weekends, and that was a real swift introduction."

Fearne Cotton has two stepchildren and two children with Jesse Wood

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that GCSE and A-Levels will no longer go ahead and as of Friday, schools will be closed indefinitely due to the outbreak. He said at a press conference: "Exams will not take place as planned in May and June. We will make sure that students get the qualifications they need and deserve for their careers." The Department for Education is set to announce details on Friday about how GSCEs and A-Level grades will be awarded to students across the country, with results expected to be based on teacher assessments and coursework rather than a formal exam.

