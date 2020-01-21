Fearne Cotton shared a very rare photo of her stepson Arthur to celebrate him reaching a special milestone. The TV presenter took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to the teenager as he turned 18 on Tuesday. Sharing a sweet family photo of Arthur, her stepdaughter Lola, 14, and her own two children – with husband Jesse Wood – Rex, six, and Honey, four, Fearne wrote: "Happy birthday Arthur! My step son is an adult! 18!! A cliche but...where did time go! It’s been a joy watching this chap grow into a kind, gentle and thoughtful young man. Here’s to the next chapter Arthy!"

Dad Jesse also paid tribute to his eldest child, sharing a series of photos of Arthur throughout the years. He also revealed the fun birthday outing he has planned for the two of them. He wrote on Instagram: "Happy 18th (the eldest!) to my boy Arthur!! F’ing 18!!!! Big brother extraordinaire, top son and wonderful stepson!!! Love you san (let's hope Chelsea beat Arsenal tonight as a birthday present :)) See you later. Love Dad. Ps. a good beret really suits you, sir."

Fearne shared a sweet tribute to her stepson on his 18th birthday

Fearne first met Jesse, son of Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood, while in Ibiza in 2011. She soon took on the role of stepmum to Lola and Arthur before welcoming the couple's own children. Fearne previously revealed that being a stepmum taught her a lot about coping with family life before she had children of her own. "It doesn’t necessarily prepare you for having your own kids, but it prepares you for an element of parenthood which is about time management and learning how to keep your relationship afloat within family life," she told GoodtoKnow in 2018.

Dad Jesse revealed he is taking Arthur to a football match

Fearne added: "It is important you keep things rolling and you stay on-board with your partner - and that you still have fun as a couple, and that you feel comfortable and treat each other kindly. Step-parenthood was a good initiation into that because you know you’ve got lunches to make for school or school uniforms to wash, or car journeys to take them on to clubs at the weekends, and that was a real swift introduction.

Fearne and Jesse have been married since 2014

"It is also such lovely stuff like sitting down as a family to eat a meal and doing things as a family. It was a good introduction to the good stuff and the trickier stuff. It is definitely different when you do it for your own kids because it is a whole new responsibility, but it was definitely a really nice introduction to it."

