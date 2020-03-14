Fearne Cotton shares rare photo of both her children - and they look so grown up The TV star shares two biological children with husband Jesse Wood

Fearne Cotton shared a rare photo of her two children on Saturday – and they look so grown up! The mum-of-two enjoyed a day of "adventure" with her son Rex, seven, and daughter Honey, four, who she shares with husband Jesse Wood. While Fearne keeps her kids' faces obscured on social media, the image shows a blonde-haired Rex dressed head-to-toe in army camouflage, while Honey stomps through the muddy ground in wellies and a grey puffer coat, with her gorgeous red hair falling over her face. The 38-year-old simply captioned the image: "Adventures." Fearne is also a dedicated stepmum, and often spends time with Jesse's children from a previous relationship, Arthur, 18, and Lola, 14.

The TV star's fans praised Fearne for taking her kids outside to play. One commented on the image: "You can't beat the great outdoors with a tablet or a game console. Proper healthy living mate." Another said: "So wonderful to see kids playing outside in the fresh air." A third added: "Out in the fresh air fabulous."

Fearne also left her followers stunned when she showed off her incredible baking skills for Rex's birthday last month. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of her delicious-looking creation, and it's safe to presume that little Rex is a bowling fan, as the red, white and blue cake featured a bowling lane, bowling pins and a bowling ball made out of icing, not to mention the birthday boy's name! The former Celebrity Juice star added the caption: "My home made cake for Rex’s little bowling party today. I’m no Juliet Sear, but I gave it my best shot. PS, Rex made the bowling ball."

Fearne enjoyed a day of 'adventure' with her children

Amazed by her efforts, one fan simply wrote: "Spectacular!" while another sweetly added: "Fearne you are selling yourself short, that cake is a work of art! I'd love a slice right now with a cup of tea." A third praised the TV star for choosing to make her son's cake instead of buying one, replying: "Parent-made birthday cakes will trump professional ones every single time. Keeping it real Fearne, and that's why we love you."

