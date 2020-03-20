The Queen has received some devastating news after it was announced that the Royal Windsor Horse Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her Majesty, who first learned how to ride aged three, hasn't missed the show since its launch in 1943, but on Thursday, organisers confirmed that it will not be going ahead as planned. Show director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “Following government guidelines stating that mass gatherings will not be supported by emergency services and recent announcements regarding social distancing, it is with enormous regret that we have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel Royal Windsor Horse Show, Royal Windsor Endurance and the Edwardian Pageant."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William launches coronavirus appeal

He added: "The health of competitors, tradestand holders, sponsors, officials, volunteers and visiting public is our top priority. We would like to thank everyone associated with the event for their continued support, and we are already planning a bumper show in 2021 to compensate for this year’s disappointment." Anyone who has entered or bought a ticket for the event, which was due to run from 13 to 17 May, will be refunded "in due course".

The Royal Windsor Horse Show was first staged in 1943 to help raise funds for the War effort. It has continued to run every year since and is now the only show in the UK to host international competitions in Show Jumping, Dressage, Driving and Endurance.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton support the Queen's decision to change her routine

The Queen has attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show annually since 1943

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly support the Queen during uncertain times

The Queen has always been a keen horsewoman and at the first show, she won the Pony and Dogcart class. Since then Her Majesty has entered many homebred horses and ponies in classes at the show. The British Royal family continues to be keen supporters of the Show to this day. His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, was a regular competitor in the International Driving Grand Prix and finally retired from competing in 2003.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.