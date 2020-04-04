Ronan and Storm Keating share sweet picture of baby Coco bonding with brother Cooper

It's been a week since Ronan Keating and wife Storm welcomed their second child, daughter Coco, and the couple have given fans an update as to how they have been coping and revealed how the seven-day-old has been showered with love by his big brother Cooper.

Taking to Instagram, proud mum Storm revealed that Cooper has definitely taken well to the change, captioning a sweet shot of him next to Coco: "He's so in love." If the hashtags are an indication as to how the family are coping, then all is well as the 38-year-old wrote: "#Cooperandcoco #alwaysbyherside #kissesandcuddles #sharinghistoys #beautifulboy #mybabies #oneweekoldtoday."

Ronan also shared a throwback picture of the day she was born, confessing that the last seven days had gone by quickly. "A week ago today. Wow time flies she is already asking for pocket money," he joked. The sweet picture showed Ronan in scrubs whilst holding his newborn daughter just after the birth.

Ronan and Storm welcomed their second child together on 27 March, making the announcement on Instagram. "Hello world! Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating," the post read.

Days later, the former Boyzone singer called into his Magic Radio Breakfast show to reveal to his loyal listeners and co-host Harriet Scott all about the birth. Although mother and baby are both healthy, the 43-year-old shared that it wasn't a typical birth experience.

Ronan said: "It was obviously very strange, because nobody could come into the hospital. It was just Storm and myself and little Coco in lockdown in the hospital. The nurses were amazing, the staff were brilliant. But it was just so different, it was so quiet. Which was kind of nice in a way. We had all of that time just to ourselves. Cooper couldn’t come in, his other brothers and sisters couldn’t come. So it was a strange one. It was very different and lovely."

The dad-of-five also shares son Cooper, two, with Storm, who he married in 2010. He and ex-wife Yvonne have three children: Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14.