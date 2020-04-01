The country being in lockdown might not be the best time to have a baby, but Ronan Keating says that his new daughter's arrival went as well as he could have hoped. Calling into his Magic Radio Breakfast show on Wednesday, the former Boyzone singer told his loyal listeners and co-host Harriet Scott about the birth of his and his wife Storm's second child Coco, which took place at the weekend. Although mother and baby are both healthy, the 43-year-old shared that it wasn't a typical birth experience.

WATCH: Ronan Keating's wife Storm shares glimpse inside their stunning home

Ronan said: "It was obviously very strange, because nobody could come into the hospital. It was just Storm and myself and little Coco in lockdown in the hospital. The nurses were amazing, the staff were brilliant. But it was just so different, it was so quiet. Which was kind of nice in a way. We had all of that time just to ourselves. Cooper couldn’t come in, his other brothers and sisters couldn’t come. So it was a strange one. It was very different and lovely." The dad-of-five also shares son Cooper, two, with Storm, who he married in 2010. He and ex-wife Yvonne have three children: Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14.

Ronan shared the news of his daughter's birth on Instagram

Ronan shared that Cooper is enjoying being a big brother – in large part due to Coco's gift-giving ability! The proud father said: "Cooper is an amazing big brother. Coco was very generous to go to the shop and buy him a digger. It was unbelievable, his joy. Coco didn’t realise it had so many noisy buttons though. I mean I wish she’d thought about it in the shop. It not just wakes Coco, it wakes the whole house up."

The family took little Coco home on Sunday and it sounds like she's settling in well, with Ronan pulling his weight to look after her. The star said: “It’s daddy daycare. Like so many others, it’s all hands on deck. Look, it’s amazing. Mama’s doing great... [Coco’s] the tiniest little beautiful little bundle. She’s gorgeous."

Ronan went on to reflect on the fact that it's an unusual time to welcome a child, but chose not to dwell on it, instead finding the upside. He said: "I mean, it’s obviously strange times as we know, but we don’t need to go on about it, we’re all in the same boat. It’s working for us right now because we’re enjoying just being in the house, spending all this time together."

