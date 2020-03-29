Congratulations to Ronan Keating and wife Storm who have welcomed their beautiful newborn baby girl - the couple announced via Instagram. Sharing a stunning photograph of himself and his smiling wife, plus their bundle of joy with a blurred-out face, proud dad Ronan wrote: "Hello world. Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating." The couple, who also share two-year-old son Cooper.

Prior to her arrival, the expectant couple had chosen to find out the gender of their second child, with Ronan revealing the results during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in February. "We're having a little girl. This will be number five," he shared. "We have a name but we're keeping that under wraps for a while. She's six or seven weeks away." The 43-year-old singer added: "There's a lot of excitement in the Keating household. All the kids are excited. Storm is in fantastic shape. Good times. I'm up early most mornings for radio so I should be alright."

Ronan is also a dad to three children from his first marriage: Jack, 21, Missy, 19, and 14-year-old Ali. The musician, who splits his time between Australia and the UK, announced Storm's pregnancy on his Magic Breakfast radio show back in November, saying: "We're pregnant, we're having a baby. Storm's pregnant, but some mornings I get up and feel I am. It's like phantom pregnancy. It's very exciting. But I think that's it now, no more."

Ronan and Storm have been married since August 2015, and welcomed their son together in April 2017. Last year, Australia-born Storm opened up about the possibility of having a second baby with her popstar husband. She told RSVP magazine: "It is certainly a possibility. It would be nice for Cooper to have a little brother or sister. I won't lie, the idea of trying to manage another child on top of everything else and our crazy lifestyle is not exciting, but there is certainly a possibility for Coop to have a little buddy.”