Ronan Keating has shared his excitement over becoming a father again in due course. Appearing on Monday's Good Morning Britain, the 42-year-old revealed his wife Storm is expecting a little girl. After being probed by GMB hosts Ranvir Singh and Richard Madeley, the doting dad was forced to share the gender of the couple's second child - and his fifth. "We're having a little girl. This will be number five," he shared. "We have a name but we're keeping that under wraps for a while. She's six or seven weeks away."

The star added: "There's a lot of excitement in the Keating household. All the kids are excited. Storm is in fantastic shape. Good times. I'm up early most mornings for radio so I should be alright." Ronan is also a dad to three children from his first marriage; Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and 14-year-old Ali. The musician, who splits his time between Australia and the UK, announced Storm's pregnancy on his Magic Breakfast radio show back in November, saying: "We're pregnant, we're having a baby. Storm's pregnant, but some mornings I get up and feel I am. It's like phantom pregnancy. It's very exciting. But I think that's it now, no more."

Storm, 42, shared a sweet snapshot showing the couple's two-year-old son Cooper kissing her tiny baby bump. "Another little Keating on the way," she captioned the image. A short while later, Ronan shared the same post on his Instagram page. Ronan and Storm have been married since August 2015, and welcomed their son together in April 2017.

Last year, Australia-born Storm opened up about the possibility of having a second baby with her popstar husband. She told RSVP magazine: "It is certainly a possibility. It would be nice for Cooper to have a little brother or sister. I won't lie, the idea of trying to manage another child on top of everything else and our crazy lifestyle is not exciting, but there is certainly a possibility for Coop to have a little buddy."

She continued: "We are so lucky as Ronan is hands on and we are 50/50 when it comes to looking after Cooper. But at the same time I feel like the demand on you as a mother when you've got a young child is so great. You're making sure the house is maintained and you're making sure no one's birthdays are missed and if someone has a party that they're getting dropped off and picked up."

