Rachel Riley shares beautiful new close-up photo of baby Maven

Rachel Riley has treated fans to a gorgeous new photo of her baby Maven. In celebration of the little girl's four month birthday, the Countdown star shared a close-up image of mother and daughter together, showing Rachel holding Maven in her arms and gazing lovingly at her blue-eyed firstborn. She captioned the snapshot: "4 months together already. There really is nothing like it."

Rachel Riley has shared a beautiful close-up of baby Maven

Rachel, 34, and former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev, 40, welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date. Prior to her arrival, the couple eloped to Las Vegas in May last year, shortly after announcing that they were expecting a baby.

The TV star has spoken openly about her first experience of motherhood, and recently made a hilarious confession during an appearance on Countdown. She told host Nick Hewer: "When Mave was first born and she was crying and it was the middle of the night - and you're desperately trying to get her to sleep - I was shushing her and thought, 'there's something wrong. Why isn't she going to sleep?'

"And then I realised I wasn't holding her," she added. "I was holding my hot water bottle." With the audience and Nick now laughing, Rachel continued: "Trying to get that off to sleep - I was patting its head. It was just a furry hot water bottle and she was still in her cot." Nick then acknowledged that she must have been "so tired," new mum Rachel quipped: "Every new parent knows that, but a furry hot water bottle just wouldn't go to sleep!"

Rachel recently made her return to the popular Channel 4 show. On her first day back, both Rachel and Pasha introduced their three-month-old baby girl to the Countdown family. At the beginning of the episode, Nick asked Rachel how her weekend was, to which she replied: "I had a bit of a busy weekend, I made a new friend, quite literally, do you want to meet her?" Maven then appeared on set in Pasha's arms. "So yeah, a bit of a busy weekend, it feels like two and a half months have passed," she joked.