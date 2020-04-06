Rachel Riley has surprised her Twitter followers after sharing a never-before-seen picture with her younger brother Alex from their childhood. The celebrity mathematician was comparing her multi-coloured cherry-print HVN dress she recently wore on Countdown to an outfit which almost mirrored the dress she once had when she was a young girl. "Turns out my dress sense hasn’t changed much over 30 years," she teased.

Turns out my dress sense hasn’t changed much over 30 years 😆 pic.twitter.com/4VQcJ8msZZ — Rachel Riley 🍊 (@RachelRileyRR) April 2, 2020

Fans rushed to comment underneath, with many applauding her taste in fashion. "An eye for fashion from a young age," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Oh that is so sweet and funny at the same time." A third post read: "Are you sure that isn't the same dress." A fourth person wrote: "Cute - you haven't changed much Rachel." One fan was pleased to see Rachel share a cute family snap, saying: "Just love your brother's smile. Priceless! It was lovely seeing you and your family on Countdown on Monday. Thanks for sharing that magical moment."

Last week, Rachel made her return to the popular Channel 4 daytime show after giving birth to her little daughter Maven in December. On her first day back, both Rachel and her husband Pasha Kovalev introduced their three-month-old baby girl to the Countdown family. At the beginning of the episode, Nick asked Rachel how her weekend was, to which she replied: "I had a bit of a busy weekend, I made a new friend, quite literally, do you want to meet her?" Maven then appeared on set in Pasha's arms. "So yeah, a bit of a busy weekend, it feels like two and a half months have passed," she joked.

The Strictly stars welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date. Prior to her arrival, the couple eloped to Las Vegas in May last year, shortly after announcing that they were expecting a baby.

