Reese Witherspoon reveals homeschooling struggles with son Tennessee - and it's so relatable

Many parents are faced with juggling homeschooling and working during the COVID-19 crisis, including Reese Witherspoon who shared a peek into her home life on Wednesday. The Big Little Lies actress reassured fellow mums that everyone struggles to find the right balance between work and family with a very relatable snap.

Reese revealed the reality of working from home and homeschooling

Reese retreated to her stunning garden in Pacific Palisades, California and was likely trying to get some work done on her phone as she relaxed in a huge wicker egg chair. Though the chair appeared to be nestled at the edge of her lawn backing onto bushes, it wasn't long before her son Tennessee found her. Pictures show Reese's son climbing to the top of the hanging chair to swing on the rope with his feet waving around in his mother's face! The 44-year-old clearly saw the funny side, as she collapsed into giggles in the snaps, writing in the caption: "Really nailing this WFH/homeschooling life. #CanICallYouBack?"

Fans were delighted to see they were not alone with their parenting struggles, with many taking to the comments section to praise Reese's efforts. "Looks like you’re doing it perfectly," one wrote, while another joked, "Taking notes."

Reese has been open about homeschooling struggles with son Tennessee

Meanwhile, last week Reese revealed another of her homeschooling sessions with Tennessee did not go according to plan after she attempted to read with him in his bedroom. "Story time is going very well today...What’s your favourite children’s book?" she joked, as she perched on the end of her son's bed, book in hand, while he proceeded to bury his head in his pillow and do a handstand against the wall. Again, the actress' followers shared their own similar experiences with homeschooling amid the coronavirus lockdown. Designer Emily Henderson joked in the comments section: "This is what 90 per cent of our days look like... the other 10 per cent is spent cleaning. Wait maybe it’s 90 per cent cleaning 10 per cent attempting to 'homeschool.'"

