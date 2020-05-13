Saira Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a heartfelt message to other parents, encouraging them to notice the symptoms their children may experience when going through puberty. After getting her son Zac's permission to share the information, the Loose Women star revealed her 12-year-old was "embarrassed to talk about" how his body is changing.

Saira revealed how the shampoo is helping her son Zac

"My son Zac is 12 years old and his hormones are changing. One side effect is getting dandruff. I had no idea that this is a sign of puberty," the mother-of-two wrote on her Instagram Stories. "With his permission, I am sharing this with you in case your son is going through the same thing. The good news is that with a medicated shampoo Nizoral it has completely cleared and Zac now knows what to use if he gets it again. I've also told him not to be shy or embarrassed to approach me or his dad when it comes to talking about body changes," she continued. The 49-year-old also shared a before and after picture showing the effects of the £5 shampoo on Zac's hair, with a very noticeable change.

Saira finished by urging other parents to be aware of the signs that their children are growing up and not to "scold" them for poor hygiene. "Dandruff is not a sign of careless hygiene!" she wrote. "As a parent. I kept telling him to wash his hair properly thinking he was being lazy and not rinsing out the shampoo. So please don't scold your son - just know it's his hormones and he's growing up."

The TV presenter has been self-isolating in Oxford with her husband Steven Hyde and their two children Zac and Amara. During the coronavirus crisis, she has been keeping her followers updated on her weight loss mission. Back in April, the self-confessed fitness fanatic said she was working to fit into an old pair of jeans properly by her 50th birthday. Sharing three side-by-side photos of her journey, Saira revealed that she can now pull up the jeans right to the top. "Monday Motivation for anyone who is looking for it. As you know, I set myself a challenge to get into a pair of jeans (that I bought in my late 20’s) by 15th May 2020 - my 50th birthday," she wrote on Instagram. "As a woman and a mother, I am being very visible and honest about how I am achieving my fat loss - it takes time, effort and determination," she continued.

