It's safe to say Reese Witherspoon is giving us house envy after she gave fans a peek inside her son Tennessee's incredible bedroom - and it's so organised! On Instagram on Monday, the Big Little Lies actress revealed she attempted to follow her usual homeschooling routine, but Tennessee had other ideas.

Tennessee didn't look interested in reading a book!

"Story time is going very well today...What’s your favorite children’s book?" she joked, as she perched on the end of her son's bed, book in hand, while he proceeded to bury his head in his pillow and do a handstand against the wall. Luckily, he just missed the sweet sailor's painting that sits directly above his bed, which is enclosed with built-in shelves that hold a selection of toys and books - at least Reese has a wide selection of stories to choose from if Tennessee doesn't enjoy the one she's chosen!

The room has a muted palette, with wooden floorboards, white walls, and a matching white built-in bed with two drawers and a wardrobe offering plenty of storage for the seven-year-old. Mother-of-three Reese added a splash of colour to the room with the bedsheets, which are embroidered with a bright blue and green floral pattern, while a blue and red traditional rug brings some warmth to the room. It looks like the perfect cosy hideaway if you ask us!

The 44-year-old lives in Pacific Palisades, California with her husband Jim Toth, their son Tennessee, and her children Ava and Deacon from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe - though she recently sold the property for just over $17million. Reese's followers were quick to comment on the sweet snaps of her son's room, with many reminiscing about their favourite childhood books while others shared their relatable parenting struggles amid the coronavirus lockdown. Designer Emily Henderson joked: "This is what 90 per cent of our days look like... the other 10 per cent is spent cleaning. Wait maybe it’s 90 per cent cleaning 10 per cent attempting to 'homeschool.'" Another fan wrote: "I love a good book in a nook," and a third added: "Wow bed"!

