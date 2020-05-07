Kylie Jenner shows off incredible tennis courts at new £29million mansion - and daughter Stormi loves them The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has the most amazing grounds

Kylie Jenner recently moved into her gorgeous new property in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, and it appears herself and her family are already making use of the sprawling grounds. The beauty mogul shared an adorable photo of her daughter Stormi practising her tennis skills in the huge courts at her house, which set her back $36.5million (£29.3million).

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Jenner's TikTok tour of her new £29million mansion

Dressed in a blue tie-dye co-ord and white trainers, Stormi could be seen holding a matching blue tennis racket as she learnt the new sport with her mum. Meanwhile, Kylie sported a black crop top and matching trousers, both from Chanel, as she posed for pictures, giving fans a glimpse inside the spacious area. The tall walls mean her two-year-old doesn't need to worry about losing the ball, while the modern spotlights overlooking the courts allow the pair to enjoy the feature even when the sun goes down. Kylie's followers were quick to note how adorable her daughter looked in the snaps, with one writing, "Lil sporty cutie," while another added, "Best dressed toddler award goes to Stormi."

MORE: Kylie Jenner shares glimpse inside Stormi's bedroom – complete with a slide and tent

Kylie shared a sweet snap of Stormi playing on the tennis courts

Shortly after Kylie moved into the new property, she gave fans a tour by joining her best friend Stassie for a series of TikTok videos, recreating funny Keeping Up with the Kardashians clips. The reality TV star's house spans 15,350 square feet and boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool, chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court and a home cinema. It looks like there's plenty of entertainment for Stormi!

Kylie's new property includes tennis courts, a swimming pool and a games room

Kylie spoke about raising her little girl in the public eye in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. She said of Stormi's upbringing: "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don’t look!'"

READ: Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper reveals clever homeschooling hack