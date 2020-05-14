James Jordan is one proud dad. The former Strictly Come Dancing star has been sharing adorable photos of his newborn daughter Ella, whom he shares with wife Ola Jordan, almost daily since her birth in February. But on Thursday, he shared probably her sassiest look to date! Uploading a pic to Instagram, Ella is perched in her dad's arms as she shoots a glaring look to the camera – and it's powerful! Seeing the mini-dancer in her, James joked that she is already "practicing her Paso look", referencing the Paso Doble, which is a very intense and passionate Spanish dance.

WATCH: James Jordan shares an adorable video of Ella watching golf

Many of the professional dancer's followers were blown away by the photo, with one commenting: "She is such a beautiful girl. Love seeing your posts on her. Hope you are all staying well." Another added: "Ahh she’s lovely James... you two together... amazing dad xx." While a third advised: "Cherish every moment mate cause she will grow quickly."

Ella practicing her 'Paso look'

It was only on Tuesday that James joked he had already decided on Ella's future career – and it isn't ballroom dancing! The former Dancing on Ice star shared an adorable clip of little Ella laying on his lap, appearing engrossed in watching golf on TV alongside her dad. Joking that she is going to take up the sport professionally, James captioned the Instagram Stories clip: "She wants to be a golfer, she told me," followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

James Jordan joked Ella will be a golfer when she's older

It's been a tough few months for James and Ola since their daughter arrived in February. Not only did James' dad suffer two strokes and a hospital stay, but Ella has also been fighting severe reflux. Chatting to HELLO! last week about how their little one was getting on, Ola said: "We are getting smiles from her so she's not as bad as she was. She had her injections on Monday and we were like, 'Oh no, is she going to be alright?' She was a bit moany. For reflux she's taking Gaviscon Infant so I think it's helping her.

"She's still refluxing and doing things that worry us a bit, she's still got a lot of saliva in her mouth and chokes a bit which makes us panic. But she seems a lot more content. There were three or four days where we were concerned, but now she's talking to us, making noises!"

