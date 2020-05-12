James Jordan is well-known as a professional dancer – he did star in Strictly Come Dancing, after all. So you'd be forgiven for thinking he has high hopes for his daughter Ella to one day follow in his footsteps. In fact, the new dad actually has a different path in mind for his little one – golf! The former Dancing on Ice star shared an adorable clip of little Ella laying on his lap, appearing engrossed in watching golf on TV alongside her dad. Joking that he already has her future career decided, James captioned the Instagram Stories clip: "She wants to be a golfer, she told me," followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

WATCH: James Jordan shares an adorable video of Ella watching golf

It's been a tough few months for James and wife Ola since their daughter arrived in February. Not only did James' dad suffer two strokes and a hospital stay, but Ella has also been fighting severe reflux. Chatting to HELLO! last week about how their little one was getting on, Ola said: "We are getting smiles from her so she's not as bad as she was. She had her injections on Monday and we were like, 'Oh no, is she going to be alright?' She was a bit moany. For reflux she's taking Gaviscon Infant so I think it's helping her.

James Jordan joked he wants Ella to be a golfer when she grows up

"She's still refluxing and doing things that worry us a bit, she's still got a lot of saliva in her mouth and chokes a bit which makes us panic. But she seems a lot more content. There were three or four days where we were concerned, but now she's talking to us, making noises!"

Proud dad James also gave an update on his father Allan, who is thankfully now recovering from his second stroke and COVID-19 at home. "He still has a long way to go but it's a massive relief for the whole family," James explained. "He was in hospital for nearly a month so it was tough. They decided he was better off at home, he was on a ward where people were dying next to him so it was pretty horrendous. I think mentally they wanted to get him out of there."

