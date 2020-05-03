Ola Jordan shares adorable new photo of her 'miracle' baby Ella as fans agree she is her spitting image Ola and James Jordan welcomed their first baby in February

New mum Ola Jordan shared the most adorable picture of her "IVF miracle", daughter Ella, on Saturday as she turned nine weeks old. "My baby girl. Can't believe she is already 9 weeks @pramworld #quarantine #stayathome #staysafe #baby #babygirl #tummytime #ivfbaby #ivfjourney #ivfmiracle," she wrote alongside the gorgeous close up photo of her daughter doing tummy time on the floor.

Ola's fans rushed to comment on how gorgeous she was and they all unanimously agreed that she was the spitting image of her mum.

"Double of her Mummy. Beautiful Baby girl," wrote a follower, whilst another one commented: "She is the double of her mama, sorry James." A third fan agreed: "She's definitely a mini Ola."

Proud dad James also celebrated her little girl's milestone "birthday" and shared a video of her sitting in her bouncer whilst cuddling a teddy bear. "Are you cuddling your teddy bear? Oh, look how cute that is," James can be heard saying in the short clip.

"Never seen a guy so over the moon with his baby, it’s changed you x," a fan commented on the post. "Love how besotted you are with her. She's gorgeous xxx," said another.

Indeed, the new parents are completely besotted with their daughter Ella. But the first weeks have been tough for them, with Jordan's dad recently suffering two strokes and Ella struggling with severe reflux. Chatting to HELLO! last week about how their little one was getting on, Ola said: "We are getting smiles from her so she's not as bad as she was. She had her injections on Monday and we were like, 'Oh no, is she going to be alright?' She was a bit moany. For reflux she's taking Gaviscon Infant so I think it's helping her.

"She's still refluxing and doing things that worry us a bit, she's still got a lot of saliva in her mouth and chokes a bit which makes us panic. But she seems a lot more content. There were three or four days where we were concerned, but now she's talking to us, making noises!"

Proud dad James also gave an update on his own father Allan, who is thankfully now recovering from his second stroke and COVID-19 at home. "He still has a long way to go but it's a massive relief for the whole family," James explains. "He was in hospital for nearly a month so it was tough. They decided he was better off at home, he was on a ward where people were dying next to him so it was pretty horrendous. I think mentally they wanted to get him out of there."