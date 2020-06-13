Charley Webb was clearly impressed with the adorable toys that she'd been sent by Little Hunter's Play Box, so much so that she shared a video of the items – which were little knitted vegetables that rattled – on Instagram. But best of all, her four-year-old son Bowie could be heard talking, and his mini Yorkshire accent is absolutely heart-melting!

"How cute are these?" the Emmerdale star could be heard saying as she panned over a pear, carrot, corn and tomato that were all laid out on the kitchen table. It seemed even Bowie approved, as he could be seen picking up the tomato and saying: "And actually this one is mine because I actually… it actually looks so cute."

Charley showed off the toys on Instagram

In fact, Bowie loved the gifts so much that he took them to bed with him the night before, as doting mum Charley revealed in her caption, writing: "These are so cute. Bowie slept with his apple last night."

MORE: 8 amazing parenting tips Charley Webb swears by

Charley's boys all playing together

MORE: 9 Emmerdale real-life couples self-isolating together – including one who found love in lockdown

Charley lives with her husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three sons, Buster, ten, Bowie and baby Ace, nine months, in Yorkshire, so it's no wonder that the little'un has such an adorable Northern accent.

The Debbie Dingle actress often shares posts about her children on social media, and is known for her open and honest approach to parenting. Most recently, the mother-of-three revealed that her sons have started playing all together, which is lovely. "They're starting to play together more and more. Well, I say play. Ace takes Bowie's toys and Bowie spends his day trying to get them back," the 32-year-old told her Instagram followers earlier in the month.

But it's not just the highs that Charley discusses on social media, she often opens up about her parenting struggles, too. In May, the actress discussed her pregnancies and how difficult they had been, writing: "I had horrendous sickness with all 3 of the boys which pretty much lasted my whole pregnancies. I found it so hard to be able to function, all I wanted to do was lie down and sleep. Something that gets harder when you’ve got others running around."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.