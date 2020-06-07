Charley Webb is not letting the miserable UK weather dampen her children's playtime. After several weeks of making use of the gorgeous sunshine with picnics and paddling pools in the garden, the Emmerdale actress has come up with a clever way to keep her children entertained inside - with a very versatile climbing frame! The doting mum shares Ace, nine months, and older sons Bowie, four, and Buster, ten, with husband Matthew Wolfenden, and she revealed her younger two boys are finally learning to play together with their indoor toy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb treats her kids to the ultimate outdoor playhouse

On her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of a classic wooden triangle climbing frame that the two boys had set up in the open-plan kitchen and dining area of their North Yorkshire home, which they were using as the base for several fun games. "Using their @triclimb for their car track. It's been a secret den this morning as well. A climbing frame of many talents," Charley wrote, before sharing another snap of Bowie taking a quick snack break as he sat on top of the frame. She continued: "They're starting to play together more and more. Well, I say play. Ace takes Bowie's toys and Bowie spends his day trying to get them back."

RELATED: Charley Webb's baby son Ace steals the show on TikTok in adorable new photo

Charley's two youngest sons Bowie and Ace seemed thrilled with their indoor toy

Charley's choice of climbing frame cost £200 from Triclimb and aims to encourage children to stand, climb and play. For those looking for more budget-friendly versions, Amazon sells several designs that come with additional rope boards and ladders.

Indoor climbing frame, starts at £90, Amazon

Although the actress often shares sweet photos of her family life, she has also been open about and honest about her parenting struggles in the past. Last month, Charley revealed that she had struggled with her mental health after each of her pregnancies. Alongside a family photo taken in the hospital shortly after she gave birth to Ace, she wrote: "I suffered with postnatal depression after Buster which I didn’t realise at the time. With Bowie, I was so aware of how I felt before that I really managed things much better. I made sure I got him in a routine really early on and for me, I think that helped me (I’m a bit of a control freak). The jump from 2-3 I found the hardest. Luckily Ace is a really good baby but suddenly there’s more of them than there is of you."

MORE: Inside Charley Webb's stunning living room at Yorkshire home

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.