Charley Webb took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a rare, close-up photo of her son Bowie's face, and the Emmerdale star revealed that she and her son had gotten creative, writing: "No idea what I've created. Did create this tiny cute human though." Bowie's face was painted a bright shade of orange, white and black.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb shares look inside contemporary Yorkshire home

The mother-of-three's photo comes just days after she opened up about her difficult pregnancies in a candid Instagram post, revealing how carrying her three boys - Buster, ten, Bowie, four, and Ace, nine months – had affected her mental health.

MORE: Charley Webb reveals incredible new garden feature her sons will love

Charley shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Charley Webb reveals hardest thing about her three pregnancies in candid post

Sharing a new family photo taken in the hospital shortly after she gave birth to Ace, she wrote: "This is our first picture as a 5. A couple of hours after Ace was born. I can’t lie, I find being pregnant really hard," she said. "I had horrendous sickness with all 3 of the boys which pretty much lasted my whole pregnancies. I found it so hard to be able to function, all I wanted to do was lie down and sleep. Something that gets harder when you’ve got others running around."

The 32-year-old, who is married to Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden, went on to reveal that all three of her births were "amazing", but said she found it particularly difficult to cope after welcoming her youngest son.

"I suffered with postnatal depression after Buster which I didn’t realise at the time. With Bowie, I was so aware of how I felt before that I really managed things much better. I made sure I got him in a routine really early on and for me, I think that helped me (I’m a bit of a control freak)," Charley wrote. "The jump from 2-3 I found the hardest. Luckily Ace is a really good baby but suddenly there’s more of them than there is of you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.