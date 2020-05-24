Charley Webb reveals hardest thing about her three pregnancies in candid post

Charley Webb has been open about her parenting struggles with her three sons, Buster, ten, Bowie, four, and Ace, nine months. After recently revealing she had difficulty getting them into a bedtime routine, the Emmerdale actress took to Instagram again on Saturday to share another candid post detailing how motherhood has impacted her mental health.

Charley shared an unseen family photo taken shortly after Ace was born

Sharing a new family photo taken in the hospital shortly after she gave birth to Ace, she wrote: "This is our first picture as a 5. A couple of hours after Ace was born. I can’t lie, I find being pregnant really hard," she said. "I had horrendous sickness with all 3 of the boys which pretty much lasted my whole pregnancies. I found it so hard to be able to function, all I wanted to do was lie down and sleep. Something that gets harder when you’ve got others running around."

The 32-year-old, who is married to Matthew Wolfenden, went on to reveal that all three of her births were "amazing", but said she found it particularly difficult to cope after welcoming her youngest son. "I suffered with postnatal depression after Buster which I didn’t realise at the time. With Bowie, I was so aware of how I felt before that I really managed things much better. I made sure I got him in a routine really early on and for me, I think that helped me (I’m a bit of a control freak)," Charley wrote. "The jump from 2-3 I found the hardest. Luckily Ace is a really good baby but suddenly there’s more of them than there is of you."

Charley concluded by urging fellow parents to be honest about their mental health in a bid to raise money for the charity Pandas Foundation. She said: "As I’ve got older (and had more babies) I’ve learnt that talking to friends and being honest with how I’m feeling has been the best thing for me. That would be my biggest piece of advice, be honest, be truthful. No feelings are wrong, no matter what they are. We all have good days and bad and that’s ok."

