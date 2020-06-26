Stacey Solomon creates incredible igloo to keep son Rex cool during heatwave

Parents of young children will be thankful to Stacey Solomon for being so creative and coming up with a very clever solution to keep young children cool during the heatwave.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, on one of the hottest days of the year, the 30-year-old shared the clever way she was keeping her one-year-old son Rex refreshed – and all you need is a bedsheet and a fan. "This is my current situation, fans and a bed sheet, Paw Patrol and a biscuit! I am getting in there with him. We're in our air conditioned igloo, it's amazing! she said whilst showing off her clever creation.

She later made sure that her fans knew that Rex was safe: "We cannot take this stuffy heat. Don't worry Susan. I'll be accompanying him at all times and will not let him near the fans."

Clearly chuffed with her hack, she added: "It's so nice and cool in here. I can't stop laughing, I'm so happy."

Stacey's partner Joe Swash also seemed pleased with the idea, quickly joining his son Rex inside to cool down. "Hoe has taken over my igloo, you love it in here, don't you?" asked a proud Stacey.

Rex recently celebrated his first birthday

Earlier in the day, the mother-of-three had shared another hack to keep her youngest chilled during the day - and the best part? It costs just £1.50.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey admitted she's been putting her Dove biodegradable wipes in the freezer and then using them as a cool pack. Posting a number of adorable videos of her little boy on Instagram, whom she shares with partner Joe Swash, Stacey wrote: "The frozen wipes are like a cool pack that I can use to wipe myself down with too." She also made sure to pack frozen water and frozen sweet potatoes for her day out with Rex in the sunshine.