Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have only just celebrated their son Rex's first birthday, but it appears they are already planning their second child together! The Loose Women panellist took to social media to document how Joe celebrated Father's Day - and it included a very unusual gift that he loved.

Joe Swash seemed very pleased with his new window cleaner

While taking a trip out of the house, Stacey asked him to pop into Screwfix to pick up a new window cleaner for their lounge doors. "I've never seen him so excited. Happy Father's Day Hoe," she captioned a video of him constructing the new home tool. After testing it out for the first time, Joe was so pleased that Stacey joked they may have a new baby on the way soon. "At this point, I'm actually not sure I bought this for him or for myself. I'll be pregnant in no time," she wrote in the caption.

The handheld Kärcher window vacuum offers streak-free cleaning for windows, tiles and worktops, and Joe's model starts at around £69.99. We'll add this to Stacey's long list of home cleaning and organising hacks, after her makeshift lamp made out of a broken clothes hanger, a diffuser made from old perfume bottles and a vase created from a milk bottle and rope.

Stacey joked the new cleaning gadget could lead to another baby

At the end of May, Stacey spoke openly about wanting to expand her family – but admitted she isn't sure what the future holds just yet! In an Instagram Q&A, she answered a fan's question about whether she and Joe will have any more children. "Somebody woke up for the most asked question! Oh my gosh, if they were all like him, I'd have a thousand," she said whilst holding little Rex. "I don't know, you just never know what's going to happen in the future but maybe, we'd love to." We're sure Stacey could get Joe on board with a few more exciting home tools!

