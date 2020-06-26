Stacey Solomon's £1.50 hack for keeping son Rex cool in summer is a gamechanger

Temperatures may be soaring across the UK, but luckily Stacey Solomon has a game-changing hack for keeping cool in the summer. And the best part? It costs just £1.50. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the mum-of-three revealed how she's been keeping her son Rex cool amid the current heatwave - she's been putting her Dove biodegradable wipes in the freezer and then using them as a cool pack. Posting a number of adorable videos of her little boy on Instagram, whom she shares with partner Joe Swash, Stacey wrote: "The frozen wipes are like a cool pack that I can use to wipe myself down with too." She also made sure to pack frozen water and frozen sweet potatoes for her day out with Rex in the sunshine.

Stacey shared her parenting hack on Instagram

Available on the Superdrug website, Stacey's go-to baby wipes are both fragrance-free and biodegradable, gently cleansing sensitive skin while also caring for the environment. An eco-conscious mum to her three boys Zachary, Leighton, and Rex, Stacey has recently partnered with Baby Dove to encourage parents to make more sustainable choices by using biodegradable wipes or upcycling furniture among other things.

Baby Dove Bio Degradeable Wipes, reduced from £2.25 to £1.50, Superdrug

Often sharing her go-to parenting hacks with her 3.4million followers, Stacey has fast become a source of comfort to new parents on Instagram. Earlier this month the Loose Women star revealed that Rex had been struggling to sleep, so she enlisted the help of a professional who suggested some very clever tips that she said have "100% worked within a couple of weeks".

VIDEO: Stacey Solomon's son Rex walks for the first time

First on her list of parenting must-haves was a night light that leaves Rex "mesmerised." She also dug out one of his favourite cuddly toys from when he was a newborn - Ewan the Dream Sheep - and explained that consistency is key. "Wherever he sleeps at night try and get his day naps in the same place and do the same good night routine every time. Mine is a story, kiss, cuddle, lay down, and goodnight Rex."

