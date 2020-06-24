Stacey Solomon has joined the likes of Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton by paying tribute to her children with her sweet accessory. The Loose Women star is a doting mum to Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight, and one-year-old Rex, and her three sons are never far from her mind thanks to her sentimental necklace.

Stacey has owned the sweet necklace since welcoming her youngest son Rex

On Tuesday night, Stacey shared a close-up of the silver chain featuring three round pendants in silver, gold and rose gold - each of which are engraved with her sons' names. "I love wearing the boys' names around my neck. I grab it a lot I think because it's like a comfort to me," she explained. "I've had it since Rex was born." So while Stacey recently paired it with a cream V-neck top, it's likely been hidden among many of her Loose Women outfits, too! We'll certainly be keeping an eagle eye to see if we can spot it.

Personalised necklace, £115, Murray & Me @ Etsy

Fans of the design can pick up their own personalised version of Stacey's mixed metal necklace for £115 from Murray & Me, as well as other similar rings and bracelets. How sweet!

This isn't the only personalised piece of jewellery owned by Stacey; she has also worn a very similar piece from Merci Maman which was gifted to her following the birth of her youngest son. Costing £129, the 18k gold plate necklace has a circular disc engraved with her three children’s names along with a Rose Chalcedony gemstone.

Meanwhile, Holly Willoughby recently showed off her own delicate gold necklace on This Morning, complete with her children's initials. The star tagged Los Angeles jewellery designer Maya Brenner in her daily outfit post - and if you look carefully, you can just make out a 'C' for Chester and a 'B' for Belle on the chain. No doubt there is a 'H' for Harry just behind her shirt collar, too!

