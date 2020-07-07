You won't believe how different Catherine Zeta-Jones looks in her throwback school photo The Chicago actress wasn't ready for picture day!

We're still not over how adorable Catherine Zeta-Jones looks in her school photo! The Chicago actress shared the adorable throwback snap back in 2018, joking that her younger self looked like a "ragamuffin" - and she even compared herself to an iconic musical character!

READ: Celebrities' strangest food habits – from Catherine Zeta-Jones to Kim Kardashian

In the photo, a young Catherine sported a wide, cheeky grin, with her brunette hair thrown into messy pigtails with ribbons. "This is probably the best official school portrait I have. Full-on ragamuffin," she wrote in the caption, adding a laughing crying emoji. She continued by joking: "I look like a female version of the artful dodger from the musical Oliver!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones answers fans' burning questions

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Oh my goodness!! Sooo adorable! Thanks for sharing," while another added: "Too adorable! This was during the time they would take pictures towards the end of the day of school knowing the kids have been playing and were not picture ready."

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked adorable in her old school photo

The mum-of-two regularly posts throwback photos on Instagram, including one the moment she met her husband of 19 years, actor Michael Douglas. The black and white shot shows Catherine gazing over at Michael, admitting: "Can’t remember what he was talking about."

The Chicago actress revealed the moment she met her husband Michael Douglas

Reliving the moment in a recent Q&A, the 50-year-old explained: "I met Michael at the Deauville Film Festival in France, when we were speaking French. I was promoting Zorro, he was promoting a movie and we met, and then we really didn't meet again until nine months later but we corresponded in letters and over the phone. So, old school. It was very nice, very nice courting time." Speaking of her two children Dylan and Carys, she added: "And then we got together and then we got married really quick and had babies, so it's 20 years."

MORE: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' quirky dining room