Amanda Holden is not the only member of the family to wear a bold outfit on Tuesday morning - her daughter Hollie also wanted to get involved in Heart Radio's latest fashion challenge! The presenter shocked fans by sharing pictures of her statement mini dress on Instagram, which featured a corseted bodice and a dramatic caged skirt. Clearly referring to the half-dressed business-casual attire most people are wearing while working from home, she wrote in the caption: "#showusyourbottoms @thisisheart what are you wearing below desk during #lockdown?"

Hollie added wellies and a sparkly skirt to her school uniform

Eight-year-old Hollie was quick to follow in her mum's footsteps, with Amanda posting a picture of the little girl wearing a very funny school outfit. While she rocked the classic blue and white checked shirt for the top half of her ensemble - the only part that is usually visible on conference calls - the bottom half consisted of a sparkly white skirt and wellie boots. Granted, schools are still closed amid the coronavirus lockdown, but we are loving her half-work, half-play outfit for her homeschooling session.

MORE: Inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' fabulous houses

Amanda wore a bold mini dress on Tuesday

With her glamorous bottoms, it's clear Hollie takes after her mum's much-loved style! Unlike Amanda's bold dress, her co-hosts Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts respectively opted for comfortable furry trousers and pyjama bottoms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden gives a makeup tutorial - with a twist!

When she's not presenting her Heart Radio morning show, Amanda has been keeping busy with her family at home amid the COVID-19 crisis. And with no glam squad to assist her in the morning, she recently enlisted the help of her eldest daughter Lexi. Sharing a hilarious makeup tutorial with her fans, Amanda appeared to show followers how she applies some of her favourite products. But as the video went on, the application of her makeup became more haphazard, with Amanda frequently getting the giggles throughout the process. It isn’t until the end of the clip, that all becomes clear – 14-year-old Lexi was behind her mum, using her arms to blindly apply Amanda's makeup!

READ: Celebrities transforming their kids' hair during lockdown