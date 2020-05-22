5 fun online activities to entertain the kids this half term How to keep your children occupied during the school holiday

The last week of May is half term for many schools across the UK – and while the notion seems a little strange while we're all home in lockdown, numerous parents will be giving their children a week off school work. But with the normal holiday camps closed and social distancing in force, finding ways to entertain the kids is tricky. There are, however, new virtual activities for children to take part in this half term and we've rounded up five fun online events below.

Online coding camp

Does your child love coding and Harry Potter? Well, this is for them then. Coding school Cypher is hosting live and interactive online camps, which will engage kids with computational and creative thinking through magic-themed coding projects.

Children will emulate Harry Potter for the week, learning how to create their own mythical creatures and mix potions electronically. The sessions are 1.5 hours per day – just enough time for parents to grab a coffee and have a well-deserved sit down.

Visit cyphercoders.com/live-online

Oak Activity Club

The Oak Academy has teamed up with a range of partners from The Scouts to Jamie's Farm to provide different free fun and educational activities for children each day of half term.

Activities on offer include cook-alongs with Bite Back 2030 and Jack Deane, head chef at the Jamie Oliver Cookery School, and 'The Great Indoors' with the Scouts - showing children how to make slime, polish pennies and cook billy-can breakfast beans. Jamie’s Farm will show kids how to feed animals, the Oak National Academy's Art Club is getting children involved in crafts and Votes For Schools are encouraging young people to debate, vote and comment on pressing issues of the day.

Visit thenational.academy

Celebs read Roald Dahl

This is just the best. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi is reading Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach in 10 episodes on YouTube with an amazing line-up of celebrities, to raise money for Partner in Health.

Joining Taika are Cate Blanchett, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Meryl Streep, Gordon Ramsey, Cara Delevigne and many more famous names. The parents will love this just as much as the kids! New episodes are released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6pm on the Roald Dahl YouTube channel.

Listen to the episodes HERE

Gardening tutorials

Get the kids interested in gardening with a live online lesson. Evergreen Garden Care has launched 'Grow with David Domoney', streaming live on Facebook every Friday at 1pm and covering everything from growing your own, attracting wildlife and building a bug hotel. You could even get your little ones kitted out with their own gardening toolset.

Visit facebook.com/lovethegarden/

Online kid-friendly workouts

Thank goodness for Joe Wicks, who is continuing his PE With Joe YouTube fitness classes over half term. Both you and the children can start the day with a workout together – and best of all, it's completely free. Visit youtube.com/user/thebodycoach1

Nuffield Health has also put together an animal-inspired workout which the whole family can get involved in. The online class features 11 exercises (including crabs, bear crawls and dead flies!), as well as a warm-up and a cooldown. Find the class HERE

