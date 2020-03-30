A big thank you to Her Majesty the Queen! The monarch surprised us on Monday by launching a new crafting initiative for children on the royal family's Twitter page, giving her young fans a fun art idea to try at home. The post read: "Every Monday we'll be sharing fun activities and learning resources for your children to enjoy at home. Today, why not design your own #Investiture medal? Download @RCT's worksheet here." The accompanying picture is an outline of an investiture medal which can be coloured in and adapted. We're sure there's a few budding mini Sirs and Dames up for the challenge.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex shares her homeschooling tips above

Besides the drawing were the questions: "What colours are you going to use? What patterns and symbols are you going to include? Maybe you want to add something that symbolises you or your family?" A further instruction said: "Personalise your medal thinking about what makes your achievement special or why you are being honoured."

The royal art challenge was posted on Twitter

A further Twitter post on the craft idea gave some more information to children, explaining: "Medals are given to The Queen or other members of The Royal Family to people for special achievements, bravery, services to the United Kingdom. Who would your medal be for? Share your designs with us below!"

We had a little look on the Royal Collection Trust's website and in the 'school' section there are numerous activities for children to enjoy – from a worksheet on decorating a room at the palace, to designing a carriage and even your own crown. We're not sure who'll enjoy these projects more… the kids or their parents!