Rochelle Humes recently shared a glimpse of her daughter Valentina's old nursery as she revealed her plans to redecorate for her baby boy. So what happened to her youngest daughter's room? The pregnant TV star shared a look at her new grown-up bedroom inside their Essex home on Instagram, and it looks like it belongs in a fairytale.

"I’ve had SO many messages asking to see what we did to Valle’s little room after she was too big for a nursery. We painted it, added some panelling and some trim to her curtains, and obviously a big girl bed," Rochelle explained next to before-and-after photos of the room. Instead of the circular cot bed that used to sit in the centre of the space, Valle's new bedroom now features a stunning double bed covered with chic white Dunelm bedding - and it even features a similar four-poster design.

Valentina, three, has the most stunning bedroom with a four-poster bed

Rochelle suggested her three-year-old's stunning cot will not be used in her son's bedroom when he arrives in October, but it has not gone to waste, either. "Her baby cousin is now using her cot," she said.

The crystal chandelier, white walls and cream carpets have all remained the same, but Valle's room now has touches of pale pink, including the ruffled trim and bow around her curtains, throw cushion on her bed and even a vase of pink roses sitting on top of her cream bedside table. How gorgeous!

Rochelle revealed Valle's circular cot will not feature in her son's new nursery

Fans were equally impressed with Valle's gorgeous room, with one writing, "It looks like a palace," while another added: "A room fit for a princess. Just beautiful." A third commented: "Oh wow. This is surely every little girl's (and mummy's) dream?!" and several others also revealed they wish their own home interiors were as pretty: "It's absolutely stunning, I'd love this room."

Meanwhile, her son's new nursery will likely follow an animal theme, if Rochelle's interior design Instagram account is anything to go by. Next to a photo of a sample of material covered with a panther, monkey and leopard, she wrote: "Selecting material for the little man's nursery with @hesellicdesign."

