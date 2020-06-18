Rochelle Humes' nursery is incredible - and you won't believe how easy it is to recreate The expectant mum is preparing to redesign the nursery for her son!

We've lost count of the number of times Rochelle and Marvin Humes have made us green with envy after showing off their stunning Essex home on social media. As the pair prepare to welcome their third child, Rochelle took to Instagram to share pictures of their gorgeous nursery - and it's surprisingly easy to copy their style!

Rochelle revealed where she bought her stunning nursery furniture and decorations

On one side of the cream-coloured room is a chest of drawers which Rochelle revealed was from Mamas and Papas. "The chest of drawers was Alaia’s before this, it was from Mamas and Papas part of their Chateau range. I don’t think they do it anymore though, it’s 7 and a half years old," she said. Luckily, the brand still sells very similar three drawer dresser and changer units, such as this simple white design which you can preorder for £310.

Chest of drawers and baby changer, £310, Mamas and Papas

In the centre of the room stands a four-poster round crib, which was filled with plush cushions to protect Valentina when she was a baby. Although Rochelle and Marvin's exact style is unknown, eBay sells a gorgeous alternative that has the same four-poster design.

Four-poster cot, £400, eBay

Rochelle decorated the nursery with sweet animal pictures

To add a touch of colour, there are eight framed photos of woodland animals on one wall, including a fox, squirrel and deer. When fans asked where she bought them from, Rochelle replied: "I actually ordered them on Etsy, it’s was a few years ago though...search woodland prints." We've done just that and you can get a set of six prints for just £22 - bargain!

Animal prints, £22.72, Etsy

For extra storage, Rochelle's nursery includes several vintage-looking white storage trunks, which she found at "a random garden centre a few years ago." If you're looking for modern versions, Amazon sells cream trunks for £89.99, while Made has a pretty pastel set of three metal storage boxes for £149.

White metal trunks, £89.99, Amazon

Every nursery needs a comfortable chair for night feeds and storytime, and Rochelle's is simply stunning. Sitting in the corner of the room, the huge wingback rocking chair features a subtle cream and white material with antique white wooden legs that tie in with the rest of the decor. Invest in an ergonomic chair from Mamas and Papas or customise your own fabric and colours at John Lewis to suit your room.

Rocking chair, £529, Mamas and Papas

The expectant mum wrote: "THROWBACK to my little Valle’s nursery...I designed this peaceful little room 3 and a half years ago with my very good friend @hesellicdesign. We had the most fun doing it and are currently doing it all over again planning a super cool room for our little man. Shall we share our progress as we go?" We can't wait to see what her son's interior will look like!

