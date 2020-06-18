﻿
rochelle-humes-nursery-t#

Rochelle Humes' nursery is incredible - and you won't believe how easy it is to recreate

The expectant mum is preparing to redesign the nursery for her son!

Nichola Murphy

We've lost count of the number of times Rochelle and Marvin Humes have made us green with envy after showing off their stunning Essex home on social media. As the pair prepare to welcome their third child, Rochelle took to Instagram to share pictures of their gorgeous nursery - and it's surprisingly easy to copy their style!

PHOTOS: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' beautiful Essex family home

nursery-interior-rochelle

Rochelle revealed where she bought her stunning nursery furniture and decorations

On one side of the cream-coloured room is a chest of drawers which Rochelle revealed was from Mamas and Papas. "The chest of drawers was Alaia’s before this, it was from Mamas and Papas part of their Chateau range. I don’t think they do it anymore though, it’s 7 and a half years old," she said. Luckily, the brand still sells very similar three drawer dresser and changer units, such as this simple white design which you can preorder for £310. 

chest-drawers

Chest of drawers and baby changer, £310, Mamas and Papas

PREORDER NOW

In the centre of the room stands a four-poster round crib, which was filled with plush cushions to protect Valentina when she was a baby. Although Rochelle and Marvin's exact style is unknown, eBay sells a gorgeous alternative that has the same four-poster design. 

round-cot

Four-poster cot, £400, eBay

BUY NOW

nursery-art

Rochelle decorated the nursery with sweet animal pictures

To add a touch of colour, there are eight framed photos of woodland animals on one wall, including a fox, squirrel and deer. When fans asked where she bought them from, Rochelle replied: "I actually ordered them on Etsy, it’s was a few years ago though...search woodland prints." We've done just that and you can get a set of six prints for just £22 - bargain!

fox-print

Animal prints, £22.72, Etsy

BUY NOW

For extra storage, Rochelle's nursery includes several vintage-looking white storage trunks, which she found at "a random garden centre a few years ago." If you're looking for modern versions, Amazon sells cream trunks for £89.99, while Made has a pretty pastel set of three metal storage boxes for £149

metal-trunks

White metal trunks, £89.99, Amazon

BUY NOW

Every nursery needs a comfortable chair for night feeds and storytime, and Rochelle's is simply stunning. Sitting in the corner of the room, the huge wingback rocking chair features a subtle cream and white material with antique white wooden legs that tie in with the rest of the decor. Invest in an ergonomic chair from Mamas and Papas or customise your own fabric and colours at John Lewis to suit your room. 

grey-rocking-chair

Rocking chair, £529, Mamas and Papas

BUY NOW

The expectant mum wrote: "THROWBACK to my little Valle’s nursery...I designed this peaceful little room 3 and a half years ago with my very good friend @hesellicdesign. We had the most fun doing it and are currently doing it all over again planning a super cool room for our little man. Shall we share our progress as we go?" We can't wait to see what her son's interior will look like!

MORE: Rochelle Humes shows off her stunning bathroom – and it has the most incredible feature

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about rochelle humes

More news