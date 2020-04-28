Pregnant Rochelle Humes' daughters transform their playroom into 'the best spa in town' The This Morning star is one lucky mum!

Rochelle Humes was treated to the sweetest surprise by her daughters Alaia-Mai, 6, and Valentina, 3, on Monday - and we're jealous! The This Morning star revealed on Easter Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child, and her two daughters are clearly keen to help their mum relax before their new family member arrives. Rochelle took to Instagram to reveal they had moved aside their own toys and games and kitted out their playroom with a massage chair covered with a fluffy grey blanket, candles and healthy snacks ready for what they called 'Alaia and Valle's spa'.

Rochelle's pampering session included a facial and massage

On a whiteboard at the entrance to the room was a handwritten note explaining the pampering treatments they planned to give their mum. The four main perks of the spa experience included: "Fresh fruit and snacks provided, 40-minute pregnancy massage, 30-minute feel-good facial and fresh juice upon request." Rochelle is one lucky mother!

Marvin, Alaia-Mai and Valentina all got involved in the spa treatments

As the 31-year-old walked into the room - dressed in an appropriate grey robe - Rochelle's husband Marvin could be seen sitting on a chair ready to take on the role of masseuse, with the help of their two children. Another video on her Instagram Stories revealed Rochelle enjoyed a full body massage, with Alaia and Valle even giving her a foot rub. Meanwhile, Valle explained she had also prepared "thanks for coming bags" filled with perfume - how adorable!

WATCH: Rochelle Humes shares adorable video of daughter

"Just finished a treatment at the best spa in town. Don’t get me wrong it wasn’t the most ‘relaxing’ but it was by far the best!! What a special little gang, I feel very loved," Rochelle captioned the post. The presenter's celebrity friends were quick to comment on the sweet gesture, with Stacey Solomon joking: "I need a girl. Do they do home visits?" while Stacey Dooley wrote: "I can’t handle your little family." This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby also commented: "Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww."

