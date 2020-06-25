Pregnant Rochelle Humes shocks with £1,660 cot for unborn son Rochelle's third child may have a very different nursery to her daughters!

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have been getting their house ready for the arrival of their third child, who is due in October 2020, and that includes shopping for his new nursery.

The doting mum-of-two recently shared pictures of the gorgeous interior of her daughter Valle’s nursery as she revealed her plans to redecorate for her son, and if you thought little girl's four-poster round cot was dreamy, then you should see the new £1,660 one Rochelle has her sights set on!

Faux leather bassinet, £1,660, Sleepyhead @ Harrods

On her Instagram Stories, Rochelle shared a picture of a chic brown leather-look bassinet with modern black metal legs - a very different design to the rustic whitewashed room she designed for her daughter. She simply captioned the snap "Love it…" and tagged Sleepyhead. We've tracked down the handcrafted faux leather bassinet on Harrods, and while it may be a slightly steeper price than Rochelle intended to pay - as a similar style to her white cot costs £400 - it can be transformed into a table or stool once her son outgrows it.

Rochelle's daughter Valle had a cream-themed nursery

It also comes in a white marble pattern or plush grey velvet material, but we're not surprised Rochelle opted for the brown version as it would fit in perfectly with the muted colour palette that runs throughout the rest of the family's Essex home.

And it appears a new cot is just the first item on a long list of home buys the expectant mum plans to invest in before her third child arrives! She recently wrote on Instagram: "THROWBACK to my little Valle’s nursery...I designed this peaceful little room 3 and a half years ago with my very good friend @hesellicdesign. We had the most fun doing it and are currently doing it all over again planning a super cool room for our little man. Shall we share our progress as we go?"

With a white chest of drawers, rustic metal trunks, sweet animal pictures and a cream wingback rocking chair all tying in with the old nursery design, perhaps the modern brown cot is a nod to Rochelle's new redecoration plans.

