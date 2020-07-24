Ola and James Jordan's baby daughter Ella makes the cutest ballerina in tutu

Well, we know what classes Ola and James Jordan's baby daughter Ella will be signing up to when she's older! The couple took to Instagram this week to share some of the cutest photos and videos of their daughter yet, showing Ella dressed like a ballerina in a pink tutu.

"Who's my little ballerina?" Ola, 37, cooed at her little girl, before making kissing noises. "Where are you going?" she laughed as Ella tried to slip off her changing mat. As her daughter turned away from the camera, Ola quipped: "Are you angry?"

WATCH: James and Ola Jordan's baby daughter is the cutest ballerina

Ella, who was born in February, looked precious in her outfit, which consisted of a white top with a unicorn design on it, and a tulle skirt. Proud dad James shared an equally gorgeous photo of his tot, showing her smiling widely.

It's been a tough few weeks for the Jordans, as former Strictly pro James found out that his dad Allan has an inoperable brain tumour. Doctors have told Allan that he only has one year to live, although James and Ola are determined to find a second opinion.

James Jordan posted this adorable photo of baby Ella

The pair have been focusing their attention on little Ella, who they have called the light in their lives during this difficult time. Speaking in their exclusive parenting column with HELLO! this week, James and Ola revealed that their five-month-old has started eating solids.

"I just think that sometimes you have to go with your gut feeling and my mum intuition is that she's ready to try solids," Ola explained, as her husband added: "For the last month, if we have her at the table and we're trying to eat, she's foaming at the month! She watches every mouthful."

Future ballerina in the making!

Chatting to her husband, Ola asked: "Maybe she can smell the food that I cook?" to which he cheekily replied: "It's not that good!"

The pair began by feeding her mashed carrot and potato, and James fondly opened up about her initial reaction to the grub. "She absolutely loved it," he said. "Her legs started kicking! She doesn't know how to eat from the spoon so she was licking it and sucking it and it was quite funny."

