James Jordan has returned to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to fans thanking them for their support. The former Strictly star wrote: "People say 'social media is such a terrible place' & on many occasions I agree. However, the help and love I've had from so many people I've never met & probably never will is overwhelming. I can honestly say I've read ALL messages on Insta & Twitter I thank & love you ALL x."

MORE: James and Ola Jordan's daughter Ella reaches impressive new milestone

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan reveals his father has terminal cancer

James and his wife Ola, 37, welcomed their first child, daughter Ella, in February. But just weeks later, James's dad Allan was rushed to hospital on three separate occasions after suffering three strokes. Last week, James discovered the true extent of his father’s poor health.

MORE: Ola and James Jordan's 10 sweetest moments with their baby girl Ella

Speaking to HELLO!, the 42-year-old confirmed to HELLO! that Allan had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Doctors have told his dad - who James calls his "hero and best mate" - that he only has one year to live after they discovered an inoperable brain tumour.

James's father Allan has only been given a year to live

In tears, James said: "We went to the doctors the other day to have the results of the biopsy, and they've given him a year to live. It's as bad as it can be. They're saying it's the strongest grade of tumour. It is in the brain, it affects his speech and his understanding and his movement on his right side so they can't operate on it. They're going to put him on radiotherapy and chemotherapy and it's just prolonging it. They said the best case, it'll be a year."

MORE: Strictly stars Ola and James Jordan unveil stunning modern living room

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ola Jordan shares gorgeous video of Ella ahead of emotional family reunion

The heartbroken new dad was understandably frustrated that Allan wasn't diagnosed sooner, and is desperately hoping for a second opinion on his health.

"I still feel, because they misdiagnosed him, it doesn't give you the greatest confidence so I want a second opinion," he said. "If anyone is out there who can do anything to help, I'd love them to contact me."