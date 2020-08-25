Harry Potter star Scarlett Hefner welcomes first child – see the adorable photos The actress and her husband Cooper Hefner married in 2019

Congratulations are in order for Harry Potter star Scarlett Hefner and her husband Cooper, who announced the arrival of their first child on Monday.

The proud new parents shared their happy news on Cooper's Instagram account, revealing they have welcomed a daughter, named Betsy Rose.

Alongside a collection of sweet snaps, Playboy heir Cooper penned: "At 5:23pm this afternoon Scarlett and I welcomed our daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world. We are overwhelmed with gratitude, love and joy."

Fans and famous friends were quick to send their congratulations, with Cooper's late dad Hugh's former girlfriend, Kendra Wilkinson, writing: "Congrats to you all. She’s beautiful. Welcome to the world Betsy!!"

Betsy Rose Hefner

"You guys are going to be incredible parents," said another. A third added: "Omg!!! She’s perfection!!! Congrats to you both and @scarletthefner you look amazing!!!"

Scarlett, who rose to fame as Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson in the movie franchise, broke the news that the couple were expecting back in March.

The couple revealed they were expecting back in March

Posting a gorgeous photo showing off her baby bump in a pretty floral dress, she wrote: "Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little one on the way. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy, and the two of us can’t wait to meet the newest little Hefner."

The couple married at Ventura County courthouse in California in November 2019 after a four-year engagement, with Scarlett revealing they are planning a bigger celebration later down the line.

Betsy Rose is the couple's first child

Sharing photos of their special day on social media, Scarlett wrote: "Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married. We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family.

"I love you Cooper. I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love."

