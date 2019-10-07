Mini Boden just dropped the CUTEST Harry Potter kids' clothing collection Wingardium Leviosa!

Oh my wizardy word, just look at Mini Boden's new childrenswear collection! The high street brand launched its new kids' range on Monday and it's only Harry Potter themed – just in time for Halloween (*wishes one was five again). The exciting drop features pretty embroidered partywear, cool glow-in-the-dark pyjamas and limited edition HP cloaks. It's too much! Mini Boden's in-house design team created the sweet collection, all inspired by the wizarding world of Harry and his Hogwarts friends. If you've already started your Christmas shopping, these pieces are perfect party outfits for your little munchkins. Get them before they're gone…

The Yule Ball Party Dress

How cute is this? Loving the dip-dye effect tulle skirt with embroidered stars for that fabulous festive feel. From £45, Boden

The Protego Maxima Magical cloak

The item that every Potter fan will want. It's a gorgeous velvet cloak with gold jacquard piping and an embroidered Hogwarts scene in glittering sequins. £100, Boden

The Quidditch Scene Jumper

Your little man will look super smart in this cosy Potter jumper. From £35, Boden

The Hedwig Cardigan

This yellow wool-blend cardi with Hedwig on each sleeve and a cosy faux-fur body will delight your little Hogwarts fan. from £35, Boden

Lumos Glow-in-the-Dark Pyjamas

The kids are going to love these. The PJs come in three printed options: the Marauder's Map, the Knight Bus or the texts of mystical spells. Recharge in daylight. From £26, Boden

The Hedwig Romper

This Hedwig romper is too adorable for words. Ok, so baby won't have a clue about HP but it'll brighten your day. From £26, Boden

Hogwarts Houses Hat

Striped with all four house colours, this beanie has an 'H' to honour for Hogwarts. Also great if your name starts with that letter! From £18, Boden

The Patronus Party Dress

We love this dress! Made in swishy tulle and featuring a glitzy Patronus print, this party dress has a ruffled collar and dreamy stars to extra sparkle. From £35, Boden

