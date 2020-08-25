Ayda Field revealed Robbie Williams has bought their youngest child Beau an incredible new accessory recently, and even we're a little jealous of the luxurious purchase!

"Beau keeps bragging about his new ride," Ayda captioned a photo of a gorgeous new navy pram on her Instagram Stories. The Loose Women star revealed the coach pram was from Silver Cross, and it appears to be the Balmoral design which retails for £1800. As well as spoked wheels and a large shopping basket, it also features a C-spring suspension and cotton mattress, ensuring baby Beau is extra comfortable during trips out of the house.

Ayda and Robbie chose the navy design with the matching £30 pram bag and even a cosy cream interior to keep their son warm when the weather gets cooler. But the pram also comes in pink, black and brown colourways.

The Loose Women star showed off Beau's incredible new pram

The couple have been married for ten years and share four children together: Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau. However, Robbie recently revealed he didn't always want to have kids. During a July episode of their podcast (Staying) At Home With The Williamses, the Angels singer said: "We both want the same things now," but voiced his doubts about becoming a father at the beginning of their relationship.

He continued: "How can I raise someone when I can't raise myself and I come from a broken home? So what is the point of me actually doing this? It wasn't a selfish reason it was a sort of humane reason when I am at war in my own head every single day. And I can't look after myself so how can I justify bringing someone into the world?"

Despite these thoughts, Robbie sweetly concluded: "Having kids has been the making of me. My life is fuller, I am more consistent, more present, more refined, more content."

