Vogue Williams' fans are all saying the same thing about new photo of baby Gigi The Heart Radio star's daughter is four weeks old

How adorable is Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' little girl Gigi Margaux? The Heart Radio presenter shared a new close-up photo of her baby daughter's face on Instagram, prompting many fans to liken her to another member of the family.

MORE: Vogue Williams reveals cheeky nickname Spencer Matthews has for daughter Gigi

"My perfect little princess," Vogue captioned the adorable snap of little Gigi dressed in a watermelon baby grow as she napped in her mum's arms – and she even looked as though she was posing for the camera with one hand resting on her face! Spencer was quick to joke: "I told you not to post pics of me sleeping," and although some of Vogue's followers agreed that the one-month-old took after her dad, most were shocked by the similarities she shares with her older brother Theodore!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams' son and baby daughter bond in adorable video

"She is so so like Theodore!!!!! Like it looks like the same baby! Her little hand!!" one wrote, and another agreed: "Gorgeous. I can see Theo in her completely." A third added: "She looks like T so much!" while another wrote: "Just adorable! The image of her big brother."

Vogue and Spencer welcomed baby Gigi at the end of July, and she has grown on her brother over the last four weeks. Vogue shared one snap that showed the little boy, who turns two in September, cradling his sister in his arms as he sat on a sofa, while another video was of Theo kissing the new arrival.

Vogue's fans all noted the similarities between Gigi and Theodore

"Maybe give her a little kiss? Does she want a kiss? Oh so nice," Vogue was heard saying, before stopping her son from putting his fingers in Gigi's mouth. "No, no fingers in the mouth," she said.

Although Vogue revealed, "He is so obsessed with her now," she said there was a bit of jealousy when they first brought Gigi home. When couple exclusively introduced baby Gigi to the world in a HELLO! magazine photoshoot, the 34-year-old said: "We want him to feel special, but actually, he's been spoilt rotten. He loves his sister though, and he says 'Baba!' He loves holding her. Though he had a couple of quite jealous days at first, and when I'm feeding her he sometimes gives me a little pinch."

READ: Vogue Williams shares relatable parenting post with baby Gigi