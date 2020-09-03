Gemma Atkinson shared a very relatable parenting photo on Thursday morning after her beauty routine was ruined by her daughter Mia.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who shares her little girl with professional dancer Gorka Marquez, took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of one of her makeup brushes lying in the water at the bottom of the toilet. "So I thought I'd lost my blusher brush...Thanks Mia," Gemma wrote, followed up with face palm and crying laughing emojis. Not ideal!

Luckily, Gemma didn't appear to be in any hurry to leave the house, but Mia's cheeky beauty mishap could have been much more frustrating had her mum been rushing to her Hits Radio show. Either the doting mum-of-one will need to thoroughly wash and dry her blusher brush or perhaps buy a new one ahead of her new presenting role alongside Steph McGovern on Steph's Packed Lunch, which starts on Channel 4 later this month.

Gemma shared the funny beauty mishap on Instagram

Mia's attention soon shifted onto another of Gemma's possessions – her phone. Later that morning, the former Hollyoaks actress shared an adorable video of her little girl strutting around their home gym with Gemma's phone pressed to her ear, chatting away in what we assume is an imitation of her parents' phonecalls.

Mockingly captioning Mia's babbles, she wrote: "I'm telling you girl he told me he was single and she was in the god damn Insta pic with him!!!!" Here's to hoping the one-year-old doesn't continue to wander around the house with her mum's phone or Gemma may find another item down the toilet – and this one wouldn't be so easy to fix!

Little Mia has clearly taken a liking to her mum's possessions

The 35-year-old was recently forced to defend herself after several followers voiced their concerns over Mia's safety in the gym. Sharing videos of her gruelling workout session on Instagram, in which Mia gave her encouraging high fives and pats on the shoulder, she wrote: "I actually enjoy Mia watching me exercise. It’s fun and so many people have said to me children don’t really do what you say, they do what you do."

One fan commented: "Hope all equipment is safe in your gym with Mia around in it," and Gemma sarcastically replied: "No. we’ve purposely made it extremely unsafe for her."

