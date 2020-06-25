Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia looks so adorable with her messy morning hair! The toddler may not even be one yet, but she has proven bed hair affects us all.

SEE: 9 celebrities with hot tubs and paddling pools: Victoria Beckham to Gemma Atkinson

Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma shared a sweet video of the little girl cuddling her soft bunny on the floor of their Manchester home on Thursday morning. Poking fun at her new look, she wrote in the caption: "Messy hair, don't care." Mia had clearly just woken up as her short blonde hair was standing on end in every direction.

Baby Mia had the sweetest messy bed hair on Thursday morning

While her professional dancer dad Gorka has short dark hair which he shaved off during the COVID-19 lockdown, it appears as though the eleven-month-old is taking after her mum Gemma who sports a similar blonde colour. However, the former Hollyoaks actress revealed she was embracing her changing hair colour during the lockdown, in the absence of being to visit the hairdressers.

Gemma shared a photo of her grown-out roots – and we can't get over how stylish her accidental new look is! "Actually starting to love my lockdown roots," she wrote. So maybe Mia's light hair will darken like her parents as she gets older, but here's to hoping the cute messy hairstyles continue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gorka Marquez melts hearts with cute video of baby Mia

The family of three have been isolating in Manchester during the coronavirus crisis, and Gemma and Gorka appear happier than ever spending quality time together. Earlier this month, Gorka delighted fans by making the sweetest comment about Mia. As part of an Instagram Q&A, one of his followers asked him: "How did you feel when Mia was born and how's fatherhood been for you?" and he revealed that he felt like "the luckiest man in the WORLD. Her and [Gemma] are my everything".

However, they are planning to move into their new home very soon - so Mia will have to wave goodbye to her first-ever house! Back in February 2020 that they were having their "dream home" built, and Gemma recently shared that they were officially at the packing stage.

MORE: Gorka Marquez shares the cutest video with baby Mia ahead of her first birthday