Gemma Atkinson's August bank holiday weekend consisted of a gruelling workout in her impressive home gym, and even her daughter Mia got involved!

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who shares her daughter with pro dancer Gorka Marquez, posted several videos of her exercise session on Instagram, which included jump lunges with a weighted vest and squats – all while her one-year-old gave her high fives and pats on the shoulder. How adorable!

"Quick circuit today! Well I say quick, it always takes longer when little lady is in tow but she wasn’t for having her nap today so we made do. I actually enjoy Mia watching me exercise. It’s fun and so many people have said to me children don’t really do what you say, they do what you do," Gemma explained in the caption. "I love having her in the gym with me pottering about and taking it all in although this is the reason I set my alarm for 5am on training days, Mias still asleep so I know I’m guaranteed to get my session done without having to stop for high 5’s," she continued.

Although many noted how adorable her little girl looked – especially when her hair blew in the wind from the fan bike – other fans were quick to voice concerns over Mia's safety. One wrote: "Hope all equipment is safe in your gym with Mia around in it," and Gemma sarcastically replied: "No. we’ve purposely made it extremely unsafe for her."

Another of her followers remarked: "Just watch her fingers, she could so easily wobble over and hurt herself on such equipment," to which Gemma wrote: "She could do that anywhere. She fell in the garden last week. But you know what? She got back up and carried on. That’s how we learn."

Mia has her own set of toy dumbbells

Gemma previously revealed that Mia is inheriting her parents' love of fitness, and has even got her own set of toy dumbbells. But the former Hollyoaks actress has made it clear that Mia will not be joining her parents and handling real gym equipment for several years.

A third added: "I love the fact that she is there learning from your example! You’ve probably already thought of this but please do your research before having her doing stuff (I know she is way too young at the moment) but strengthening the muscles too much when they are too young can restrict bone growth." Gemma responded: "She won’t be doing any lifting until she’s at least 10. Gosh that’s the least of my worries."

